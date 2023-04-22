BackPack Extra Mile Walk aims to take on childhood hunger

Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Students, parents and community members across Lincoln went the extra mile on Saturday by shining a light on child hunger across the city. Dozens gathered for the annual Backpack Extra Mile Walk at Lincoln East High School.

The event started at 10 a.m. and sent children and their families walking around the block. It celebrated the longstanding partnership between the Food Bank of Lincoln and Lincoln Public Schools and raised money for nutritious food options through the BackPack Program.

“The event itself is an opportunity for us to come together to raise awareness about child hunger in our schools and across our service area,” said Michaella Kumke, the Food Bank of Lincoln president.

Kumke said this event has gotten 6.4 million meals for kids since 2008. This year, it raised around $125,000.

People can still get involved and donate on the Lincoln Food Bank’s website.

