Felix walk-off caps 10-inning victory

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Freshman Alina Felix drove in the winning run with a single to left field in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Nebraska softball team (31-13, 11-4) opened the weekend with a 7-6 victory over Wisconsin (22-15, 7-6 Big Ten).

Felix entered the game in the sixth inning and provided a timely spark for the Husker offense. Four Huskers added two hits on the night while Caitlynn Neal finished with two RBI as NU out-hit the Badgers, 12-9.

Katie Keller and Molly Schlosser both finished with two hits and two RBI, leading the way for Wisconsin.

Courtney Wallace (20-8) went the distance, earning the complete-game victory in the circle for the Huskers. Wallace pitched 10.0 innings, the longest outing of her career.

Maddie Schwartz moved to 8-10 on the season, recording the loss for the Badgers. Schwartz pitched 9.2 innings, allowing 12 hits and seven runs (0 earned runs).

The Huskers got out to an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Billie Andrews led off with a double, advancing to third on a passed ball. Katelyn Caneda drove in Andrews with a single for the first run of the game.

Nebraska added three more runs in the bottom of the second. Brooke Andrews led off with a single, advancing to second on a fielder’s choice error. A ground out moved the runners to second and third. With two outs, Neal singled to right center scoring two. Billie Andrews added her second hit of the day with a single, advancing to second on the throw and moving Neal to third. A wild pitch scored Neal and gave the Huskers the 4-0 advantage.

The Badgers responded with two runs in the third inning. Skylar Sirdashney doubled down the left field line and advanced to third on a ground out. Katie Keller added a single to left field, scoring Sirdashney. With two outs, Molly Schlosser singled up the middle, scoring Keller and bringing the score to 4-2.

Wisconsin took the 5-4 lead in the top of the fourth inning. A hit by pitch, double and walk loaded the bases for the Badgers. With one out, a single to right field drove in the first run of the inning. Kayla Konwent added a single to left field, scoring one. With two outs, a walk brought in the third run of the inning.

NU evened the game at 5-5 in the bottom of the sixth. Abbie Squier doubled to left center, putting a runner in scoring position. Ava Bredwell reached after being walked. A fielder’s choice forced Squier out at third. Neal singled to shortstop, driving in Bredwell.

After a scoreless seventh inning, the Badgers struck first in the eighth with one run. With the bases loaded, Christaana Angelopulos was walked, bringing in Keller as Wisconsin took the 6-5 lead.

The Huskers tied it in the bottom of the eighth. Squier singled to right field, advancing to third on a Badger error. A passed ball scored Squier, and evened the game at 6-6.

Nebraska held Wisconsin scoreless through the ninth and 10th innings, claiming the walk-off victory in the bottom of the 10th. Brooke Andrews walked, but she was out at second after Squier reached on a fielder’s choice. Squier stole second and advanced to third on a Wisconsin throwing error. Felix followed with a single to left field, driving in Squier for the 7-6 win over the Badgers.

The Huskers return to action Saturday, April 22, for game two of a three-game series against the Badgers. The game is set for 3 p.m. (CT), and it will be streamed live on BTN+ (subscription required). Fans can listen to the action live on the Huskers Radio Network and Huskers.com with the call from Matt Coatney. Fans who attended the Nebraska Football Spring Game can claim a free softball GA ticket at the gate.

Game Notes

Tonight’s 10-inning game marked the longest game since the Huskers went 14 innings against Wisconsin on May 7, 2016 when the Huskers fell to the Badgers, 4-6.

Courtney Wallace appeared in her 22nd-consecutive game tonight. This marks the longest-consecutive appearances since Ashley Hagemann appeared in 24 straight games at the end of the 2011 season.

Wallace’s 10-inning complete-game performance marked the longest outing in her career.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.