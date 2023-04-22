Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say

A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release tried to visit him in prison after retiring. (Source: WCSC)
By Dylan Leatherwood, Michal Higdon and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A former corrections officer reportedly tried to visit a convicted killer in prison after retiring.

According to Chrysti Shain, a spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Corrections, the former guard named Asia Love applied to see prisoner Jeroid John Price in May 2012.

Love worked as a prison guard for the department from March 2006 to October 2011. But she did not mention that in the application, according to WCSC.

Instead, Love listed she was Price’s sister and according to officials this was a lie, and her request was denied.

Price was sent to prison back in 2002 for the murder of Carl “Dash” Smalls Jr., a former college football player.

The corrections department released Price last month, serving nearly 20 years of his 35-year sentence, with the South Carolina Supreme Court unsealing documents related to his early release.

According to court documents, Love had previously written that a fellow corrections officer wanted Price to “receive an award” for “saving her life” in 2010. Price reportedly tackled another inmate to the ground after that person escaped from their cell and attempted to attack the guard with a broomstick.

Court documents also stated that Price helped the corrections department by putting officers “on notice” about a dangerous inmate who had escaped in 2017.

Shain said they were informed about that inmate’s escape indirectly from Price.

Questions regarding Price’s early release continue as the state attorney general is asking the South Carolina Supreme Court for a bench warrant to put him back in prison.

Attorney General Alan Wilson claims “proper procedure” did not happen in Price’s release.

The order to release Price was signed by Judge Casey Manning. WCSC reports that Manning is no longer listed on the active South Carolina Supreme Court circuit court roster.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lyons is a farm town of about 850 people today. In 1986, it was rocked by the death of Anna...
A small-town Nebraska police chief became a murder suspect; Now he’s a Florida retiree
Frank Solich File Photo
Frank Solich returns to Lincoln, addresses the media ahead of Spring Game ceremonies
Two vehicle crash
Driver cited in fiery head-on crash northeast of Lincoln
Two 18-year-olds were arrested after attempting to flee a traffic stop on the University of...
Teens arrested after attempting to flee traffic stop on UNL campus
An Omaha city councilman, two former Omaha Police officers and a fundraiser have been indicted...
Omaha Councilman Vinny Palermo, retired police officers among 4 arrested on federal charges

Latest News

Witnesses captured footage of a fire on a Connecticut bridge after a tanker crash. (Twitter /...
Officials identify truck driver killed in fiery Connecticut bridge crash
An Amber Alert has been issued for two boys, 9-year-old Aldo Torrez (left) and 13-year-old...
Amber Alert issued for 2 New Mexico children
A group headed by a former Nebraska state senator demanded a retraction after a Facebook post...
Central City teacher gets retraction after threatening litigation over ‘grooming’ allegation
N REPORT: Pre-Game show with Kevin Sjuts, Eddie Messel, and Bill Rentschler from the 10/11 NOW...
N REPORT: Pre-Game show with Kevin Sjuts, Eddie Messel, and Bill Rentschler from the 10/11 NOW Streaming Studio