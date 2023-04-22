Sunday Forecast: Quiet with slightly warmer temperatures

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Warmer temperatures and quieter conditions are expected for the 1011 region Sunday. An unsettled weather pattern moves in Monday.

Saturday night into Sunday will be a cold one, and for some will have the chance to be near and/or break record low temperatures. Low temperatures will fall to the low to mid 20s. Lincoln’s record low temperature for April 23rd was set in 1996 with a low of 26 degrees. Due to temperatures falling well below freezing, a Freeze Warning will go into effect at midnight through 9 AM Sunday. Make sure to take care of your plants & pets!

Midnight to 9 AM Sunday (koln)

Sunday Morning Lows (koln)

While it’ll be a cold start for Sunday... temperatures will warm up quite a bit, especially compared to Saturday. High temperatures will make it up to the mid 50s to lower 60s but still fall short of average for majority of the region. Cloud cover will increase throughout the day and skies will be partly to mostly cloudy by dinner. Winds will be light between 5 to 15 mph.

Sunday High Temperatures (koln)

Sunday night will be cool with temperatures falling to the 30s and lower 40s, these temperatures just a few degrees shy of average. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.

Monday Morning Lows (koln)

Monday will be even warmer and bring back the slight chance for rain and breezy conditions! High temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s across the state... around average for most! Winds will be out of the south between 15 to 25 mph. It will be a partly to mostly cloudy day across the 1011 region. Isolated to widely scattered light rain showers will be possible in central and eastern Nebraska between lunchtime and will push northward throughout the afternoon and evening to northern areas. Isolated rain and thunderstorms will also be possible in far western Nebraska in the evening hours.

Monday High Temperatures (koln)

As we head into next week an unsettled weather pattern will bring several small chances for rain Monday through Friday. At this time, the system that will move through Thursday night into Friday will bring us the best chance for rain. Temperatures will remain near or below average in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

7 Day Forecast (koln)

