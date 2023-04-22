Tiny hands making masterpieces: LPS students to showcase their art

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - From chickens in space to portraits of a sunset, a Lincoln Public Schools art show this weekend will shine a light on student creativity, and it’s the biggest stage some students will have to showcase their paintings and drawings.

The LPS District Office near Cotner and O streets will turn into an art museum at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The K-5 art students across the district may not quite reach the level of Picasso or Van Gough, at least not yet, but they are bursting with creativity.

“These are the lasers, fire, stars and this is, oh yeah, that’s a satellite,” said Jaxson Roby, a second grader at Morley Elementary.

That creativity sparkles in Roby’s chicken spaceship and in forth grader Brennen Allen’s visual story of a homeless man being given a place to stay.

“I just thought of a few things, like what a place can mean to someone,” Allen said.

In Regina Downey’s visual arts classroom at Morley Elementary, students move through stations and create at their own pace. Downey said art education has changed to focus more on personal creativity than imitating the works of masters.

“The kids surprise me every day of how they make their connections, and it’s my job to be flexible,” Downey said. “There’s no way I can understand or know what’s going on inside of their heads. I’m just going to help give them the topic and guidance and talk it through with them.”

Morley Elementary will be sending several works of art, selected by Downey, to this Sunday’s show. They’ll be framed and matted for the special occasion.

“This kind of is a different way for them to see it,” Downey said. “It just gives them an extra sense of pride in their artwork that they would probably never be able to get a chance.”

Students like third grader Brynn Jeffrey are excited to show their work. In her case, it’s a landscape painting on the theme ‘migration.’ She said art allows her to express herself.

“It makes me feel safe,” she said. “It’s like my happy place.”

The art show is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, and it’s free and open to the public.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.