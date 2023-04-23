CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Sonic boom likely caused by meteor alarms residents in Indiana

The meteor that likely caused a sonic boom in Indiana was captured by the home security system of Greenwood resident Bryan Bunton. (BRYAN BUNTON)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Greenwood, Ind. (CNN) - A loud boom Friday night had concerned residents in central Indiana asking questions.

A resident of Greenwood, Indiana, picked up on his home security system what appears to be a bright light flying across the sky, followed by a loud booming sound. A resident in Westfield, Indiana, also caught the sound on his home video system.

A resident of Westfield, Indiana picked up the sound of a sonic boom on his home video system. (MARK ZIELES)

Emergency management officials said the sound was likely a sonic boom caused by a meteor.

The explanation lines up with reports from pilots in Kentucky who said they saw a meteor to the north.

The National Weather Service also picked up something that could have been a meteor on its lightning detection system, which has picked up meteorites in the past.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group headed by a former Nebraska state senator demanded a retraction after a Facebook post...
Central City teacher gets retraction after threatening litigation over ‘grooming’ allegation
Lyons is a farm town of about 850 people today. In 1986, it was rocked by the death of Anna...
A small-town Nebraska police chief became a murder suspect; Now he’s a Florida retiree
New Herbie Husker unveiled at Spring Game
White team defeats red during Huskers’ Spring Game, 21-7
An Omaha city councilman, two former Omaha Police officers and a fundraiser have been indicted...
Omaha Councilman Vinny Palermo, retired police officers among 4 arrested on federal charges
Frank Solich File Photo
Frank Solich honored at Spring Game ceremonies

Latest News

Bed Bath & Beyond said it has filed for bankruptcy protection.
Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection
A resident of Westfield, Indiana picked up the sound of a sonic boom on his home video system....
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Sonic boom alarms residents in Indiana
The meteor that likely caused a sonic boom in Indiana was captured by the home security system...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Sonic boom caused by meteor startles residents in Indiana
An Amber Alert has been issued for 5-month-old Avah Fay Richmond. She was last seen in...
Amber Alert issued for 5-month-old out of Tennessee