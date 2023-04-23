Melichar’s 66 celebrates decades of tailgates before location closing

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -For more than five decades the Melichar’s 66 gas station has been an integral part of so many Husker Fans’ game-day experience. Now, as the family business prepares to move to a new location, it celebrated its last tailgate for the Spring Game on Saturday.

Five hours before the Spring Game, folks started gathering at Melichar’s 66.

“It’s a good day, it’s a good day,” said Bruce Melichar, co-owner of Melichar’s 66.

A gateway to Lincoln and the Haymarket, the family business has become a staple in the community and a destination on Husker game day.

For decades, Lincoln has looked to Melichar’s for score predictions and special messages, but now that era has come to an end as the Lincoln Bold High-Rise Building will start to take its place in the coming years.

“It’s certainly very sad, and it’s going to be a hard change,” said Jeff Melichar, co-owner. “But we kind of wanted to go out with a party and everyone just have a good time.”

Dozens of families have come to park and have some fun. Jeff and Bruce said their record is 62 vehicles crammed into the lot. Wayne and Chris Shulz are part of one of those families and have been parking in the lot since 1969.

“Our family has just kind of grown up around here,” Chris said. “Our children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren are all showing up today.”

Hundreds showed up to drink, eat and reminisce as a tradition that’s touched thousands of lives comes to an end.

“It will be different, and they’ll be parking elsewhere, but now we’re going to go their parties, and we’re going to drink in their chairs,” Bruce said. “So we’re not going to lose this thing totally.”

The last day for Melichar’s 66 is May 16 and they’ll mostly be moved out the weekend before that. Demolition will begin the following week.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.