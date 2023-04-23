Monday Forecast: Seasonal with spotty showers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The new week begins with a warm front.... meaning warmer temperatures, spotty rain showers and slightly breezy conditions are on tap for the 1011 region on Monday.

**SUNDAY NIGHT: While it will not be as cold as Saturday into Sunday morning, temperatures will still be near the or below the freezing mark. Therefore, A Freeze Warning will be in effect Sunday night into Monday morning for portions of central and northeastern Nebraska.

Monday Morning Lows (koln)

Freeze Warning: Sunday Night to Monday Morning (koln)

A stationary front that turns into a warm front will hang out in the 1011 region Monday, bringing warmer temperatures, breezy conditions and some isolated to widely scattered light rain showers with it. High temperatures will be seasonal or right around average for this time of year in the 60s! We will have southerly winds between 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph with gusts increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. So, while the afternoon will be slightly breezy...the whole day will not. The warm front will start off in the southern portion of the state and lift to the north through the day and will bring the chance for spotty light rain showers with it. Through the night rain will be isolated in the northeastern portion of the state along the warm front. Overall skies will be partly to mostly cloudy Monday through Monday night. Low temperatures will fall to the 30s and lower 40s which is near average for this time of year.

Monday Skycast (koln)

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Tuesday Morning Lows (koln)

The warm front will hang around for Tuesday too so we will keep the chance for some rain showers, but temperatures will be slightly cooler. It will be a partly to mostly cloudy day. Rain chances will be light and be primarily isolated to widely scattered across the state throughout the day. The Panhandle and far western areas will see the best chance for rain and a few isolated thunderstorms throughout the day. In terms of temperatures, we will reach the mid 50s to the low 60s with southerly winds between 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday Skycast (koln)

Tuesday High Temperatures (koln)

The unsettled weather pattern continues as another system brings rain chances Thursday into Saturday. Temperatures will remain in the mid 50s to mid 60s for the new week... near or below average!

7 Day Forecast (koln)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.