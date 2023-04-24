Athlete of the Week: Carsen Staehr

Carsen Staehr is the state's current leader in the triple jump.
Carsen Staehr is the state's current leader in the triple jump.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Carsen Staehr is ramping up for the 2023 NSAA State Track & Field Championships. The Aurora senior is the defending Class B champion in the triple jump, and his marks continue to improve. This season, Staehr’s best performance is 49 feet, 11.5 inches, which ranks first in Nebraska.

Staehr recently claimed a trio of gold medals at the Dave Gee Invite. The South Dakota signee won the triple jump, long jump, and 400-meter dash. Staehr’s leap of 23 feet, 3 inches was a personal best in the long jump.

“Once I hit the sand I can tell usually if I PR,” Staehr said. “I pop up right away and look because I’m anxious to see what it is.”

In addition to track and field, Staehr starred at Aurora during the football season. The athletic wide receiver caught 39 passes for 709 yards, while helping the Huskies to a State Runner-Up finish. Staehr also played basketball at Aurora.

