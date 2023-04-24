Authorities searching for missing 89-year-old Saunders County man

89-year-old Wadus Davis
89-year-old Wadus Davis(KOLN/Nebraska State Patrol)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:07 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has issued an Endangered Missing Advisory in order to help locate a missing man from Saunders County.

NSP says 89-year-old Wadus Davis was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Sunday in Weston, Nebraska, just west of Wahoo in central Saunders County.

Davis is 5′7″, weighs 170 pounds, has thin white hair and hazel eyes. NSP says he may be driving a 2010, white Ford Ranger with Nebraska plates that read: 22-411D.

The agency says Davis was last seen wearing a long-sleeve denim shirt, a white t-shirt, with jeans and white USA cap.

“Leon suffers from dementia and does not have his heart medications with him,” NSP said.

Anyone who sees Davis or knows where he might be should call 9-1-1.

