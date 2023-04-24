Cornhusker Spring Market boosts local business

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Cornhusker Spring Market brought 91 local vendors to Lincoln’s Cornhusker Hotel from Sunday morning through the afternoon, selling everything from books and jewelry to clothes and snacks.

The one thing they all had in common: They were local, either from Lincoln, Omaha or the surrounding area.

“If you need a gift, if you need something else, go to your small businesses,” said Breanna Greenwalt, event organizers. “They need it, and they love it, and you’re making their day with one sale. So yeah, it’s important to come out to these.”

Several vendors said they count on events like these to connect with people, building relationships and making sales.

The company that put this event on, Wild Orange Vendor Events, will put on a similar event on May 13 at Culler Middle School.

