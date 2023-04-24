Employee killed in Green Plains Ethanol Plant explosion identified

The State Fire Marshal's Office concluded their investigation into the Green Plains Ethanol Plant explosion.(KSNB)
By Andrew Collins
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WOOD RIVER, Neb. (KSNB) - The employee who was killed after an explosion the Green Plains Ethanol Plant in Wood River has been identified.

According to the State Fire Marshal, 49 year-old Jody Norgaard died of injuries sustained in the explosion on Monday, April 17. Another employee was sent to the hospital with critical injuries. Three contractors were also sent to the hospital with minor injuries, but have since been released.

The agency also said the cause of the explosion is considered accidental, as a result of work being conducted in a liquid holding tank.

At this time, there are no details on the second injured employee that have been released from the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

