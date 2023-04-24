Lincoln Children’s Museum unveils newly remodeled exhibit

A giant apple tree is the center of a newly remodeled exhibit aimed to teach kids at the...
A giant apple tree is the center of a newly remodeled exhibit aimed to teach kids at the Lincoln Children’s Museum that playing can also be learning.(John Grinvalds)
By John Grinvalds
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s comparing apples to apples and learning along the way.

The newly re-modeled Orchard Exhibit in the Lincoln Children’s Museum focuses on interacting with its centerpiece apple tree.

“Hands-on is so important at the children’s museum,” said Tara Knuth, executive director of the Lincoln Children’s Museum. “We value bringing everything down to a kid’s size and making it something where they can explore it in ways they feel is important to them.”

For many families, the exhibit brings together fun and education.

“Lately, our thing has been here in and in the trains and it’s been awesome,” said Christian Martinez, a father. “Like, being here with all the hands-on activities is absolutely superb for them to be able to learn by themselves.”

Kids get to learn about cause and effect while stumbling through the basics of working with apples: from picking them, to juicing them or turning them into pies. For parents, Like Courtney and Erik Cullison, that playfulness is what makes the museum special.

“We’ve been coming to the children’s museum since we were kids, so it’s really cool to see as it evolves and grows,” said Courtney. “As we get older and as our kids are able to come and play and see all the interactive and learning things they get to do here.”

Hundreds of kids and their families came for the opening. The Kimmel Charitable Foundation provided the funds to make the remodel possible. The next big exhibit opening up at the museum will be one themed around agriculture in the fall.

