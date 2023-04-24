Lincoln City Council to vote on measure to honor late PBA general manager, Tom Lorenz

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A new resolution is up for consideration by the Lincoln City Council to rename part of the Pinewood Bowl after the late Tom Lorenz.

Lorenz died last October. He was the general manager of Pinnacle Bank Arena at the time of his death and he worked on a variety of other projects that brought life to Lincoln.

The news of his sudden death last year shocked many in Lincoln, and now there’s a push to help memorialize the man who made entertainment in the Capital City a priority.

“We don’t want to ever have the community forget his impact on Pinewood Bowl, or on Pinnacle Bank Arena,” said Councilmember Tammy Ward. “And he was so quiet as he worked so hard that he wouldn’t he probably wouldn’t like this fuss at all, but his family, we just need to honor them as well.

Monday city council will introduce a resolution to rename the ticketing office at Pinewood Bowl after him, a recommendation that started with the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee. They said he was instrumental in developing Pinnacle Bank Arena and creating the Pinewood Bowl Concert Series, which has benefited economic development.

Ward said this is an obvious way to honor him.

“He just was unafraid,” Ward said. “And he developed relationships all across the nation, and probably the world with entertainers. And he made sure that they felt comfortable coming to Lincoln, and he just made the entertainment industry a success when PBA was built.”

Monday is the first hearing to create the Tom Lorenz Box Office. It will go to a second listing where there is a public hearing, and then an action to pass.

