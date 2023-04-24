Lincoln Police arrest 33-year-old man for vandalisms

(WPTA)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 33-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for a few vandalisms in downtown Lincoln.

Officers were called to a vandalism at Farmers Mutual near 12th Street and Lincoln Mall on April 15 at 6:47 p.m.

An employee saw a broken window on the property and a review of security video displayed an unknown man damaging the window with rocks. The officer determined that 33-year-old Khoa N Ho as a suspect due to a previous contact. LPD estimated that the damage to the window cost around $1,500.

On April 22, officers were called to the Rampark Parking Garage near North 12th and P Streets at 8:15 a.m. on the report of a vandalism. An employee described a man, later identified as Ho, entering the garage holding a metal pipe and yelling.

Ho was observed to strike several walls, trash cans, and the ground before damaging a FMA Realty two-way call box near 13th and P Streets.

UNLPD Officers were in the area and took Ho into custody without incident.

Damage to the call box was estimated at $300. Ho was further cited by UNLPD for damaging a window at Hewit Place, 1155 Q Street. The damage in that incident was estimated at $400.

Ho was lodged in jail for three counts of Criminal Mischief.

