Nebraska-Illinois Football moved to Oct. 6

(Brett Baker)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Apr. 24, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Big Ten Conference announced Monday afternoon that Nebraska’s game at Illinois will now take place on Friday, Oct. 6.  The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7, but the contest was selected by the conference and its television partners for a Friday kickoff.

It marks the second straight year that Nebraska will play in multiple Friday contests, including the annual Black Friday matchup with Iowa on Nov. 24. Last year, NU went 2-0 in Friday games with road wins at Rutgers and at Iowa.

It will be the second time that the NU-Illinois matchup will be played on Friday since Nebraska joined the Big Ten, as the 2017 matchup in Champaign - a 28-6 Husker win - was a Friday night matchup.

The kickoff time and television network designation for Nebraska-Illinois game will be announced later this spring.

