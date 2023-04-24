New exhibit “Preserving a Legacy” at Nebraska History Museum

A new duo of exhibits at the Nebraska History Museum are now open to the public. Both are highlighting Japanese-American culture.
By Kierstin Foote
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new duo of exhibits at the Nebraska History Museum are now open to the public. Both are highlighting Japanese-American culture.

“Preserving a Legacy: Japanese in Nebraska” looks at the history of Japanese Nebraskans dating back to the early 1900s. Many lived in western farming communities working in farming or hospitality professions. The exhibit is also paired with another that’s traveling from the Smithsonian Museum, ‘Righting a Wrong’ and looks into the complicated history of WWII and Japanese-American relationships including the incarceration of tens of thousand of Japanese people after the war.

While Nebraska did not have any of those camps, some lost jobs and community leaders were arrested and questioned. Some descendants of these Nebraskans donated items for the exhibit and say bringing these stories to light is important.

“It’s really important to me that Americans understand the history of all Americans, and not just certain certain Americans,” Sharon Ishii-Jordan said. “Having this exhibit in Lincoln has been wonderful, bringing it to Nebraska.”

“Preserving a Legacy: Japanese in Nebraska” was brought to the Nebraska History Museum by the Legacy of the Plains Museum in Gering. Both of the exhibits will be on display to the public until July 1.

