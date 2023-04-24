Omaha Councilman Palermo, retired OPD officers to appear in federal court

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Councilman Vinny Palermo, two former Omaha Police officers, and a local fundraiser are due in a federal courtroom in Lincoln on Monday afternoon to enter pleas on dozens of charges.

The four men were arrested Friday after two federal indictments were unsealed alleging wire fraud and various financial schemes.

Palermo, 49; former Omaha Police Officer Johnny Palermo, 47; former OPD Captain and past PACE Executive Director Richard “Richie” Gonzalez, 55; and Jack Olson, 66, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, also known as “Cody Jones,” were all arrested Friday morning after the federal grand jury returned indictments. All four were being held in a Saunders County jail.

Attorneys for Gonzalez and both Palermos told 6 News last week that they expect their clients will be released after their initial court appearances. The attorneys said that their clients are not flight risks, noting that none of them had fled following the FBI raids in December.

They are all set to appear in federal court in Lincoln on Monday afternoon. Johnny Palermo’s attorney told 6 News last week that his client plans to enter a not-guilty plea. If convicted of the charges, all are facing up to 20 years in federal prison.

Vinny Palermo’s case could be further complicated by the fact that he is currently on probation — through the end of this year — for failing to three years’ worth of tax returns.

From left: Richard Gonzalez, Jack Olson, Johnny Palermo, and Vincent Palermo. The four were arrested April 21, 2023, following federal indictments unsealed that same day.

One of Friday’s indictments naming Vinny and Johnny Palermo and Richie Gonzalez, lists nine federal counts of varying types of fraud, alleging that the councilman accepted services like airfare, luxury hotel accommodations, and travel arrangements from now-retired OPD officers Richard Gonzalez and Johnny Palermo — no relation to Vinny — all in exchange for him using his influence a city councilman to their advantage.

The other indictment — naming Johnny Palermo, Gonzalez, and Jack Olson — contains 15 counts including wire fraud, conspiracy, and scheming to defraud a bank and the LPOA. There are also allegations that Olson solicited illegal sex at a massage parlor in exchange for free advertising for the business in the LPOA ad book; and that Palermo and Gonzalez conspired to manipulate the police investigation.

Richard Gonzalez's attorney spoke with 6 News about the federal indictment against his client and a former Omaha police officer.

Also on Monday, U.S. District Judge Brian Buescher recused himself from the case involving Vinny Palermo’s guilty plea for failing to file his tax returns for 2013, 2014, and 2015. For that, Judge Buescher sentenced Palermo to four years probation and a $35,000 fine.

That sentence was handed down in December 2019, so Palermo is on probation through December 2023.

In new court documents, Buescher wrote:

“At the time of the sentencing, the undersigned judge was not acquainted with Mr. Palermo. Subsequent to Mr. Palermo’s sentencings, Mr. Palermo joined and/or began attending the same church that I and my family have attended for years. Given the new indictment, it seems possible that Mr. Palermo could face a proceeding in this case.... because of the alleged violation of his probation.”

Senior District Judge John Gerrard has been re-assigned to the tax return case.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

