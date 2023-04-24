Reserved tickets for College World Series to go on sale this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The NCAA and CWS Omaha announced that reserved tickets will go on sale this week for the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field Omaha.

Fans can purchase single-game, reserved-seat tickets for the 2023 Men’s College World Series beginning April 25 at 10 a.m. Central Time. All tickets are digital and fans can purchase up to eight for all guaranteed games. Tickets start at $10, plus taxes and fees.

Fan Experience tickets and hospitality packages are also available. The NCAA says ticket packages include a selection of “the best” seats at Charles Schwab Field Omaha and other benefits like private entry into the ballpark, an exclusive lounge and more.

The NCAA says some games are expected to sell out quickly. In previous years, Games 1-6 and Finals Games 1 and 2 have sold out.

Games begin on Friday, June 16 and continue through June 26. No tickets are required for the Open Practice Day on Thursday, June 15. During Open Practice Day, fans get the opportunity to watch the eight teams make their final preparations before the games begin. They can also experience Fan Fest, which includes interactive games and other free experiences.

According to the NCAA, this year team will attend a private, off-site commemoration event the evening of June 15 to reduce student-athlete obligations.

