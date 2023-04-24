Tuesday Forecast: Cooler with spotty showers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another gloomy day with spotty rain showers is setting up for Tuesday. It’ll be a seasonally cool day but temperatures slowly increase through the next few days.

Tuesday will be similar to Monday with the spotty rain chances but will be slightly cooler. Overall, Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with the chance for isolated light rain showers along the stationary front throughout the day. Highs will be slightly cooler than Monday and slightly cooler than average in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will be light between 10 to 15 mph.

Isolated spotty rain showers are possible along the frontal boundary for Tuesday. (KOLN)

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be partly to mostly clear with low temperatures falling to around average in the mid 30s to lower 40s. The stationary boundary that drove Tuesday’s spotty rain chances will turn into a warm front by early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Wednesday will be slightly warmer and with a bit more sunshine due to the passing of the warm front! Highs will be primarily in the mid to upper 60s with a light breeze between 10 to 15 mph. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny!

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The next weather system builds in late Thursday evening through Saturday.... bringing cooler temperatures and small ran chances. The second half of the weekend and first day of May appear to be seasonally cool and dry. Temperatures will fluctuate between the 50s to lower 70s but overall will remain seasonally cool for most of the next 7 days.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

