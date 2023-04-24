Work to begin on N-67, East of Brock on May 1

(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Work is scheduled to begin on N-67, from reference post 34+36 to reference post 40+80, on May 1 according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Work includes asphaltic concrete overlay, bridge rehab, bridge replacement and new guardrail at all bridge locations.

Traffic will be maintained with a pilot car and flaggers for asphalt operations and a traffic signal for bridge rehab work. There will be a marked detour for bridge replacement over Little Nemaha River.

A 12-foot width restriction will be in effect. Anticipated completion is June 2024.

United Contractors, Inc. of Johnston, Iowa is the contractor for this project.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group headed by a former Nebraska state senator demanded a retraction after a Facebook post...
Central City teacher gets retraction after threatening litigation over ‘grooming’ allegation
Several fire departments responded to a blaze at a northeast Nebraska food processing plant.
Multiple fire units respond to Tyson plant blaze in Madison
Police respond to robbery at south Lincoln convenience store
For more than five decades the Melichar’s 66 gas station has been an integral part of so many...
Melichar’s 66 celebrates decades of tailgates before location closing
UPDATE: Missing 89-year-old Saunders County man found safe

Latest News

Tuesday High Temperatures
Tuesday Forecast: Cooler with spotty showers
Lincoln Police arrest 33-year-old man for vandalisms
Keystone Pipeline oil spill clean-up efforts at Milepost 14 in Washington, County, Kansas.
Massive pipeline spill caused by crack created during installation, third-party review concludes
Johnny Palermo was arrested Friday, April 21, 2023, after two federal indictments listed him in...
Retired Omaha Police officer pleads ‘not guilty’ in federal court