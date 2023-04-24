Work to begin on N-67, East of Brock on May 1

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Work is scheduled to begin on N-67, from reference post 34+36 to reference post 40+80, on May 1 according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Work includes asphaltic concrete overlay, bridge rehab, bridge replacement and new guardrail at all bridge locations.

Traffic will be maintained with a pilot car and flaggers for asphalt operations and a traffic signal for bridge rehab work. There will be a marked detour for bridge replacement over Little Nemaha River.

A 12-foot width restriction will be in effect. Anticipated completion is June 2024.

United Contractors, Inc. of Johnston, Iowa is the contractor for this project.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.