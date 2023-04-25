Big Ten announces 2023-24 MBB matchups

Nebraska Men's Basketball
Nebraska Men's Basketball(NU Athletic Communications)
By NU Athletic Communications
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (NU Athletic Communications) - Nebraska men’s basketball will host Big Ten regular-season and tournament champion Purdue next season at Pinnacle Bank Arena, as well as four other NCAA Tournament teams, as the Big Ten announced its 2023-24 single and double-play opponents Tuesday morning.

Nebraska’s single-play home games for 2023-24 are Michigan State, Penn State and Purdue, while the Huskers’ single-play road games are Illinois, Iowa and Maryland. NU will face the other seven teams (Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers and Wisconsin) twice during the 2023-24 campaign. 

In total, the Huskers will host five Big Ten teams that made the NCAA Tournament: the reigning champion Boilermakers, Big Ten Tournament runner-up Penn State, Sweet 16 participant Michigan State, as well as Indiana and Northwestern. 

Nebraska’s Big Ten road slate next season also includes games against five NCAA Tournament teams: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Indiana and Northwestern.

2023-24 Big Ten Opponents

Home

Michigan State*

Penn State*

Purdue*

Indiana

Michigan

Minnesota

Northwestern

Ohio State

Rutgers

Wisconsin

Away

Illinois^

Iowa^

Maryland^

Indiana

Michigan

Minnesota

Northwestern

Ohio State

Rutgers

Wisconsin

*-Single-Play Home

^-Single-Play Away

