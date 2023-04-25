Deputies looking for man spotted dumping tires in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office are working to identify a man caught on camera dumping nearly two dozen tires.

According to Chief Deputy Ben Houchin, Monday evening a driver near S 134th and A Streets, east of Walton, saw a man in a white pickup truck stop and throw car tires in a ditch.

Deputies with LSO are working to identify a man caught on camera dumping nearly two dozen tires. (Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)

Chief Houchin said the driver was able to take pictures of the man dumping 21 tires.

Deputies said they need the community’s help identifying the man.

When someone dumps tires illegally in the county, it costs taxpayers thousands of dollars, according to Chief Houchin.

Chief Houchin said in the past, LSO has put up security cameras to curb the problem and they’ve cited people.

Anyone with information on this case should call LSO at (402) 441-6500 or Crime Stoppers at Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

