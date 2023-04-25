Jury selection date set for Bellevue father accused of murdering his 2 children

Adam Price’s children were found dead in his home in May 2021. He was arrested near San Francisco a few hours later.
Jury selection has been set for September 12 in Adam Price's double-murder trial.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Jury selection in the trial of Adam Price, the man accused of killing his two young children before fleeing to California, will begin this fall.

Price stands accused of murdering his two young children then driving to the San Francisco area on the weekend it was his turn to have custody of the children. But Theodore, 3, and Emily Price, 5, were found dead on May 16, 2021, inside his home after a family friend had stopped by his Bellevue home for a welfare check at the urging of the children’s mother, who lives in Illinois.

Jury selection for Price’s trial will start Sept. 12 in Sarpy County District Court.

Adam Price
Adam Price(Sarpy County Jail)

In May, it will be two years since two young children were found dead in a Bellevue home belonging to their father. At the time, Price was in the middle of a divorce and it was his weekend to have the children.

Their mother lives in Illinois and couldn’t get to them. Eventually, a family friend found the children dead in Price’s home.

It was later determined that the children were smothered.

According to court records, Price talked to two California priests in person before he was arrested. His defense argued those statements were made in confidence and cannot be used in court.

But Sarpy County District Court Judge George Thompson said last week that he’ll allow it because, in his view, what Price told the priests did not take place during confession, so it’s fair game.

Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan Wallen reschedules Lincoln concert after losing his voice
The 9 South CharGrill announced on Monday that they were permanently closing.
9 South CharGrill permanently closes doors
Lincoln Bed Bath & Beyond announces closure
Lincoln Police arrest 33-year-old man for vandalisms
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said they’re no longer looking for a person seen dumping...
Case of misunderstanding: Lancaster County Sheriff says person wasn’t illegally dumping tires

Latest News

Governor Jim Pillen signs LB77 into Nebraska law
Governor Pillen signs permitless concealed carry bill into law
Governor Pillen signs concealed carry bill
Governor Jim Pillen signs Permitless Concealed Carry Bill into law
Initial concept plan for South Haymarket Park, announced in 2019.
City reveals design concepts for South Haymarket Park
The Omaha City Council has added a resolution to Tuesday's meeting agenda to vote to remove...
Omaha City Council temporarily removes Palermo from VP post
LFR responds to vehicle crash in northeast Lincoln.
Motorcyclist dies in crash with SUV near 84th and Holdrege