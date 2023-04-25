Lincoln mayor announces plans for South Haymarket Park
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, along with other city and state leaders, announced plans for the South Haymarket Park at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
They are expecting to break ground on the park in 2024 and open in 2025.
The City of Lincoln was awarded a $2.1 million grant on March 2 for the South Haymarket Park that is expected to cover six acres and feature outdoor recreation opportunities, space for public gatherings and events, and open green space in a former industrial area. Additionally, developers also propose a mixed-use, five-story building with a total proposed investment of around $47.5 million located at the northeast end of the six acre lot. The 161,200-square-foot building would include affordable and market-rate apartments.
People who spoke at the event were:
- Maggie Stuckey-Ross, Parks and Recreation Director
- Trevon Brooks, Nebraska Department of Economic Development Chief Strategy Officer for Economic Recovery
- Mike Smith, Rabble Mill Co-Executive Director and Co-Founder
- Todd Odgen, Downtown Lincoln Association President and CEO
- Randy Gordon, Lincoln Parks Foundation Executive Director
- Alec Gorynski, Lincoln Parks Foundation President and CEO
