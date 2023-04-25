Lincoln mayor announces plans for South Haymarket Park

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, along with other city and state leaders, announced plans for the South Haymarket Park at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

They are expecting to break ground on the park in 2024 and open in 2025.

The City of Lincoln was awarded a $2.1 million grant on March 2 for the South Haymarket Park that is expected to cover six acres and feature outdoor recreation opportunities, space for public gatherings and events, and open green space in a former industrial area. Additionally, developers also propose a mixed-use, five-story building with a total proposed investment of around $47.5 million located at the northeast end of the six acre lot. The 161,200-square-foot building would include affordable and market-rate apartments.

People who spoke at the event were:

Maggie Stuckey-Ross, Parks and Recreation Director

Trevon Brooks, Nebraska Department of Economic Development Chief Strategy Officer for Economic Recovery

Mike Smith, Rabble Mill Co-Executive Director and Co-Founder

Todd Odgen, Downtown Lincoln Association President and CEO

Randy Gordon, Lincoln Parks Foundation Executive Director

Alec Gorynski, Lincoln Parks Foundation President and CEO

South Haymarket Park (City of Lincoln)

South Haymarket Park (City of Lincoln)

New in-ground skate park at South Haymarket Park (City of Lincoln)

