Lincoln Police arrests woman involved in 3 robberies this month

(John Grinvalds)
By Laura Halm
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a woman they believe is involved in three robberies this month.

According to LPD, 46-year-old Elizabeth Padilla is facing robbery charges, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony charges and attempted second degree assault on an officer.

Investigators claim that on Saturday, Padilla showed a knife and took cash from the Super C near 21st and G streets.

LPD also said that early Sunday morning Padilla stole a 2005 Cadillac CTS Sedan from a driveway near 10th and A Streets after threatening an acquaintance and demanding the keys.

Sunday night at 5:00 p.m., investigators found the stolen vehicle in an alley near 18th and F Streets with Padilla inside, according to police.

Padilla was ordered out of the car by investigators but LPD claims that she accelerated and rammed one of the police vehicles before driving off.

According to LPD, the stolen vehicle was seen again Monday afternoon near 17th and D Streets.

An officer followed the vehicle to an area of 20th and G Streets where LPD said Padilla got out of the car and ran away. After chasing Padilla, she was taken into custody without incident.

Padilla was arrested for two additional robberies, according to LPD, that both happened on April 12th at the Kwik Shop off 48th and Adams, as well as the Super C off 21st and G Streets.

