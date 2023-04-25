LIVE at 1PM: Governor Pillen to sign permitless concealed carry bill

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Jim Pillen will be holding a signing ceremony on Tuesday at 1 p.m. for LB 77.

Once signed into law, the bill will new allow legal gun owners to carry concealed handguns without a permit.

Pillen will be joined by Senator Tom Brewer, the bill’s introducer, and other state senators.

After it’s signed, the bill will take effect three months after the legislative session ends in June.

Even after it becomes law, a federal background check is still required to buy a gun in Nebraska. Then, people 21 and older can carry their guns hidden in their clothing or car without having to pay $100 for a concealed carry permit or take a gun safety course.

