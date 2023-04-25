LIVE at 1PM: Governor Pillen to sign permitless concealed carry bill

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Jim Pillen will be holding a signing ceremony on Tuesday at 1 p.m. for LB 77.

Once signed into law, the bill will new allow legal gun owners to carry concealed handguns without a permit.

Pillen will be joined by Senator Tom Brewer, the bill’s introducer, and other state senators.

After it’s signed, the bill will take effect three months after the legislative session ends in June.

Even after it becomes law, a federal background check is still required to buy a gun in Nebraska. Then, people 21 and older can carry their guns hidden in their clothing or car without having to pay $100 for a concealed carry permit or take a gun safety course.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan Wallen reschedules Lincoln concert after losing his voice
The 9 South CharGrill announced on Monday that they were permanently closing.
9 South CharGrill permanently closes doors
Lincoln Bed Bath & Beyond announces closure
Lincoln Police arrest 33-year-old man for vandalisms
A group headed by a former Nebraska state senator demanded a retraction after a Facebook post...
Central City teacher gets retraction after threatening litigation over ‘grooming’ allegation

Latest News

Initial concept plan for South Haymarket Park, announced in 2019.
LIVE at 2PM: Lincoln mayor to announce plans for South Haymarket Park
Lincoln Police arrests woman involved in 3 robberies this month
LSO is working to identify a man they say dumped 21 tires.
Deputies looking for man spotted dumping tires in Lancaster County
Lancaster County Sheriff's Office file photo
New scam poses as sergeant, attempts to scare people out of money