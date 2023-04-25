LIVE at 2PM: Lincoln mayor to announce plans for South Haymarket Park

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, along with other city and state leaders, will be announcing plans for the South Haymarket Park at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

The City of Lincoln was awarded a $2.1 million grant on March 2 for the South Haymarket Park that is expected to cover 1.54 acres and feature outdoor recreation opportunities, space for public gatherings and events, and open green space in a former industrial area. Additionally, developers also propose a mixed-use, five-story building with a total proposed investment of around $47.5 million. The 161,200-square-foot building would include affordable and market-rate apartments.

People who will be speaking at the event are:

  • Maggie Stuckey-Ross, Parks and Recreation Director
  • Trevon Brooks, Nebraska Department of Economic Development Chief Strategy Officer for Economic Recovery
  • Mike Smith, Rabble Mill Co-Executive Director and Co-Founder
  • Todd Odgen, Downtown Lincoln Association President and CEO
  • Randy Gordon, Lincoln Parks Foundation Executive Director
  • Alec Gorynski, Lincoln Parks Foundation President and CEO

