Mayoral candidates discuss Lincoln issues at the Malone Center

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - They’re not easy topics to talk about, but they’re the answers that could play a big role in the outcome of Lincoln’s race for mayor next week.

Both candidates debated issues facing minority communities, from relationships with police, to access to quality education at an early age. In front of dozens of people, Lincoln’s mayor and the woman who wants to unseat her, spoke for 90 minutes Monday evening.

Organizers said holding a debate like this at the historically African-American Malone Community Center was a first for them.

Monday’s debate at the Malone Center touched on several hot-button issues, like police reform and crime prevention.

Both candidates were asked what policies they would support when it comes to reducing disproportionate traffic stops, and how police interact with minority groups.

“We’ve added body-worn cameras to the force and we have in car cameras to provide both accountability for folks on the street and officers on the beat,” said Lincoln Mayor Lerion Gaylor Baird.

“Making sure that law enforcement understands the difference of culture when they’re going into that culture,” said Suzanne Geist, mayoral candidate. “It’s not just Lincoln culture like I said we have an enormously diverse population.”

Candidates were also asked how they would remove barriers to help black and brown families access quality early childhood education.

“What if we had a Malone Center in every corner of the city that helped our minority populations come together with their young people with their culture,” Geist said.

“Universal home visitation, our support for our children through our safe and successful children initiative partnership with LPS, with our investments in Lincoln Littles,” said Gaylor Baird.

The Malone Center said this event is a way to keep people informed and let their voices be heard.

“That’s what we’re here to do to hear straight from the candidates so that the black community, the rest of minority community can really understand what these mayor’s policies, what the candidates policies reflect,” said Ishma Valenti, debate moderator.

The debate also touched on topics like helping minority business owners offering more affordable housing and addressing food insecurity.

