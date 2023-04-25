Morgan Wallen reschedules Lincoln concert after losing his voice

(Mark Humphrey | Mark Humphrey/Invision/AP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Morgan Wallen’s upcoming ‘One Night at a Time’ concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena has now been rescheduled due to Wallen being placed on doctor-ordered vocal rest.

The concert was originally scheduled for April 29, but has since been rescheduled to Saturday, September 9.

Sunday, Wallen unexpectedly cancelled his concert in Mississippi due to losing his voice.

All tickets for the concert at PBA will be honored for the new date. For any questions regarding refunds, please check with your point of purchase.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group headed by a former Nebraska state senator demanded a retraction after a Facebook post...
Central City teacher gets retraction after threatening litigation over ‘grooming’ allegation
Several fire departments responded to a blaze at a northeast Nebraska food processing plant.
Multiple fire units respond to Tyson plant blaze in Madison
Police respond to robbery at south Lincoln convenience store
For more than five decades the Melichar’s 66 gas station has been an integral part of so many...
Melichar’s 66 celebrates decades of tailgates before location closing
UPDATE: Missing 89-year-old Saunders County man found safe

Latest News

Lincoln Bed Bath & Beyond announces closure
Lincoln City Council to vote on measure to honor late PBA general manager, Tom Lorenz
A new resolution is up for consideration by the Lincoln City Council to rename part of the...
Lincoln City Council to vote on measure to honor late PBA general manager, Tom Lorenz
The 9 South CharGrill announced on Monday that they were permanently closing.
9 South CharGrill permanently closes doors