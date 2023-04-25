New scam poses as sergeant, attempts to scare people out of money

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scam where criminals are attempting to scare people into paying bond on fake warrants.

In a recent tweet from LSO, they say they have received multiple calls about criminals posing as a sergeant with the department, asking for personal information and attempting to scare people into paying bond on fake warrants.

Residents are asked to not fall for the scam and LSO wants to remind everyone that they provide personal service warrants, not phone calls.

We’ve received multiple calls about criminals posing as an @LSOnebraska sergeant, asking for personal info & attempting to scare residents into paying bond on fake warrants. Don’t fall for it. We provide personal service for warrants - not phone calls. #SCAM #LNK pic.twitter.com/EwdobQLyVg — Lancaster County Sheriff (@LSOnebraska) April 24, 2023

