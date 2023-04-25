Omaha City Council temporarily removes Palermo from VP post

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha City Council voted 5-0 on Tuesday to temporarily remove Councilman Vinny Palermo from the office of vice president of the council.

City Councilwoman Juanita Johnson voted “abstain.”

Following Tuesday’s action, the council will have a show-cause/due process hearing on a permanent resolution next Tuesday, May 2.

“It brings me no joy to have to introduce this resolution,” Councilman Brinker Harding said as discussion got underway Tuesday.

The resolution was added to the council’s agenda Monday — as item No. 96 — days after Palermo was arrested along with three others on federal indictments alleging wire fraud and various financial schemes.

Omaha City Council President Pete Festersen told 6 News on Monday that he had already stripped Palermo of his committee assignments, such as law, public safety, finance, and public works.

Harding said that numerous indictments involving Palermo and others have caused the council to more closely examine the city charter — and even Robert’s Rules of Order — since the indictments have been made public.

Palermo was behind bars as the council proceeded with its regular meeting. The councilman was among three defendants held over until Wednesday in order to give defense counsel time to prepare for cross-presentation.

“Mr. Palermo has violated the public’s trust again,” Harding said. “In my opinion, he should resign from the body altogether but we are limited — maybe — in that ability. There’s nothing in the state statutes that gives us that power.”

Three members of the public spoke in favor of removing Palermo from the council vice presidency. There were no public comments made in opposition.

Among the supporters addressing the council was Rebecca Barrientos-Patlan, who ran against Palmero in 2021 while he was on probation for tax violations — as he still is today — but lost to the sitting councilman.

During public comment, she raised concerns about conflict-of-interest questions regarding city contracts with his businesses and other financial misgivings.

“Again, isn’t this enough to totally remove him off this seat?” she said.

She also noted the active warrant for violating his probation.

“I’m so saddened that my community has to face all this again and again,” she said. “He should be removed totally.”

Randy Paragas, the attorney representing Palermo, told 6 News on Monday afternoon that his client hasn’t talked about or made any decisions regarding his role on the council.

LINE OF SUCCESSION

This time around, Stothert has plans to be out of town for a few days starting Tuesday. Omaha City Council President Pete Festersen told 6 News he had planned to attend a family event outside the city this weekend but hadn’t fully decided that yet.

Several council members told 6 News the timing of Tuesday’s vote is important because — with the mayor out of town for the rest of the week — Festersen is acting mayor Tuesday.

The position of vice president puts Palermo third in the leadership succession of the city, behind Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, and Omaha City Council President Pete Festersen, who both issued statements on Friday. The issue came up just after an FBI Omaha search of Palermo’s home in December when holiday vacations put Palermo technically at the helm of the council.

If he stays, he’ll technically be in charge of the city in the mayor’s absence. If he goes, it falls to Palermo once more — if he’s not still in the Saunders County Jail in Wahoo. In that event, the succession would fall to the City Council’s most senior member, Aimee Melton.

Based on the council’s plan for Tuesday, the situation would skip to Melton if Festersen is out of town or otherwise unavailable.

