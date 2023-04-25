Serious crash involving motorcycle shuts down 84th and Holdrege
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a motorcycle crash in northeast Lincoln Tuesday afternoon.
Multiple units responded to a crash near N 84th and Holdrege Streets at 1:32 p.m. First responders performed CPR on one person at the scene.
Lincoln Police said 84th and Holdrege Streets will be closed until further notice as they investigate.
LPD is asking the public to avoid the area.
