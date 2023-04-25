Stars build early lead, win opening game of Clark Cup Playoffs

Highlights & postgame reaction of the Lincoln Stars' 5-2 win over Des Moines
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Stars opened up a 4-0 lead over Des Moines on Monday at the Ice Box. The early offensive outburst came to the delight of the home crowd, which witnessed the Stars defeat the Buccaneers 5-2 in the opening game of the Clark Cup Playoffs.

All five Lincoln goals were scored by different players. Jack Larrigan opened the scoring with a goal 2 minutes and 42 seconds into the game. Later in the first period, defenseman Cole Crusberg-Roseen found the back of the net on a slapshot from the blue line. Lincoln remained hot in the second period with goals by Tanner Ludtke and Patrick Raftery. Doug Grimes finished off the 5-2 win with a score late in the game.

The Stars and Bucs will continue their best-of-three series on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

