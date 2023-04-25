Suspect connected to Fonner Park murder out on bond

Austin Kelly is charged with robbery in connection with a murder at Fonner Park
Austin Kelly is charged with robbery in connection with a murder at Fonner Park
By KSNB Local4
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The teenager connected to a March murder at Fonner Park is now free on bond and awaits an August trial.

According to officials, 16-year-old Austin Kelly is charged with felony robbery and two counts of accessory to a felony. On Tuesday, a judge allowed him to post 10% of his $500,000 bond and released him from jail. Release of a suspect is common practice after 10% of a pre-determined bond has been paid to the court.

Kelly is charged in connection with March 10 death of 62-year-old Todd Scherer. Scherer had been shot in the stomach and suffered a large cut to his head. Court documents indicate that Kelly and 20-year-old Logan Hunts Horse of South Dakota went to Walmart after the shooting. When they returned from Walmart, they discovered that Scherer was still alive. Hunts Horse then hit Scherer in the head with a baseball bat. Kelly is accused of taking Scherer’s wallet.

Kelly’s trial on the robbery and accessory charges is scheduled Aug. 16.

Hunts Horse is charged with murder, robbery and three weapons charges in connection with Scherer’s death. A hearing on his case is scheduled in trial court May 2.

If Kelly is convicted on the robbery charge he could get up to 50 years in prison. A conviction on the accessory charge carries a max penalty of 20 years.

A 16-year-old boy is headed to adult trial court in connection with a murder last month in Grand Island.

