Trial date set for teen charged with manslaughter in O Street crash deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – The teen who Lincoln Police say killed two women and injured 20 people in a 2022 Memorial Weekend crash will go on trial this fall.

The trial date for Kyvell Stark of Omaha has been set for Oct. 2 in Lincoln. Stark was 18 at the time of the May 29, 2022 crash.

Last year, Stark pleaded not guilty to two counts of manslaughter and two counts of driving under the influence with serious bodily injuries.

Lincoln Police said Stark was travelling close to 90 mph near 52nd and O Streets when he crashed into another car, sending both vehicles flying into a crowd of people that were gathered for an event.

Emily Siebenhor, 20, and Edith Hermosillo, 22, were killed in the collision and another 20 people were sent to the hospital.

LPD says Edith Hermosillo (left) and Emily Siebenhor were killed in the collision at 52nd and O Streets Sunday night. (Courtesy Photo)

