Troopers arrest 13 impaired drivers during weekend campaign

Nebraska State Patrol
Nebraska State Patrol(Nebraska State Patrol)
By Nebraska State Patrol
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol removed from the road 13 impaired drivers, including two drug-impaired drivers, during a special enforcement operation last weekend.

The effort, which ran from April 19 through April 23, included high-visibility patrols throughout the state. During the operation, trooper arrested eleven people for driving under the influence of alcohol and two people for driving under the influence of drugs.

In addition to the arrests for impaired driving, troopers issued citations for speeding (295), driving under suspension (24), minor in possession of alcohol (2), open alcohol container (3), no seat belt (9), and improper child restraint (1). Troopers also performed 184 motorist assists during the campaign.

This effort was made possible thanks in part to a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan Wallen reschedules Lincoln concert after losing his voice
The 9 South CharGrill announced on Monday that they were permanently closing.
9 South CharGrill permanently closes doors
Lincoln Bed Bath & Beyond announces closure
Lincoln Police arrest 33-year-old man for vandalisms
A group headed by a former Nebraska state senator demanded a retraction after a Facebook post...
Central City teacher gets retraction after threatening litigation over ‘grooming’ allegation

Latest News

Initial concept plan for South Haymarket Park, announced in 2019.
Lincoln awarded $2.1 million grant to develop South Haymarket Park
Initial concept plan for South Haymarket Park, announced in 2019.
LIVE at 2PM: Lincoln mayor to announce plans for South Haymarket Park
Lincoln Police arrests woman involved in 3 robberies this month
Nebraska state senators pass permitless conceal carry bill
LIVE at 1PM: Governor Pillen to sign permitless concealed carry bill