Wednesday Forecast: A little midweek “mildness” heading our way...

Variable cloudiness with seasonal April temperatures are expected for Wednesday. Chances for rain return Thursday evening into Friday.
By Ken Siemek
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Active weather to our north and south will leave us “high-and-dry” on Wednesday...

5-Day Outlook
Spring weather systems will move across the Northern and Southern Plains over the next 24-to-36 hours...with quiet weather conditions expected to continue for our area over the short term. A cold front dropping south on Thursday will bring much of Nebraska a shower-and-thunderstorm chance for Thursday afternoon in northern and western parts of the state...with central and eastern Nebraska seeing a rain chance later Thursday night and into the day on Friday. While significant, widespread rains are NOT anticipated with this late-week cold front...it will be our BEST chance for moisture this week. Behind the frontal passage...your weekend looks mainly dry and quite breezy at times...with highs mainly in the 60s...and it looks like dry weather will continue into the beginning of next week.

Wednesday 8am Skycast
Wednesday 8pm Skycast
Thursday 8am Skycast
Thursday 8pm Skycast
Wednesday AM Lows
Highs On Wednesday
Thursday AM Lows
Highs On Thursday
Highs On Friday
Highs On Saturday
Highs On Sunday
7-Day Outlook
