Wednesday Forecast: A little midweek “mildness” heading our way...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Active weather to our north and south will leave us “high-and-dry” on Wednesday...

5-Day Outlook (KOLN)

Spring weather systems will move across the Northern and Southern Plains over the next 24-to-36 hours...with quiet weather conditions expected to continue for our area over the short term. A cold front dropping south on Thursday will bring much of Nebraska a shower-and-thunderstorm chance for Thursday afternoon in northern and western parts of the state...with central and eastern Nebraska seeing a rain chance later Thursday night and into the day on Friday. While significant, widespread rains are NOT anticipated with this late-week cold front...it will be our BEST chance for moisture this week. Behind the frontal passage...your weekend looks mainly dry and quite breezy at times...with highs mainly in the 60s...and it looks like dry weather will continue into the beginning of next week.

Wednesday 8am Skycast (KOLN)

Wednesday 8pm Skycast (KOLN)

Thursday 8am Skycast (KOLN)

Thursday 8pm Skycast (KOLN)

Wednesday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs On Wednesday (KOLN)

Thursday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

Highs On Saturday (KOLN)

Highs On Sunday (KOLN)

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

