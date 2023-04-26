3,485 Nebraska children served with $1.2 million impact through CarePortal

Nebraska DHHS
Nebraska DHHS(AP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - CarePortal, a technology platform that Nebraska began using in 2017, enables care-sharing which helps connect churches directly with Nebraska families that are in need of support services.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Division of Children and Family Services (CFS) partnered with Christian Heritage and Compass to help connect children in need with community responders willing to help.

According to DHHS, in 2022, Compass which serves Hall, Buffalo, and Adams counties, helped connect 385 children with services with an estimated economic impact of $150,920. Christian Heritage which serves Lancaster, Douglas, and Sarpy Counties served 631 kids with an estimated economic impact of $156,106. Since 2017, it is estimated that 3,485 children were supported with a total economic impact of $1,229,429.

“The most important tool we have in improving a child and families life is through the strength of our communities and the success of CarePortal is proof of that,” DHHS CEO Dannette R. Smith said. “I greatly appreciate the support of the community organizations involved and hope more will consider joining.”

DHHS said there is always a need for more churches and community responders to participate. If churches, businesses, community groups, or people are interested in helping out thier community, visit the CarePortal website.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LFR responds to vehicle crash in northeast Lincoln.
Lincoln motorcyclist dies in crash with SUV near 84th and Holdrege
Former CHI Health nurse accused of stealing fentanyl
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said they’re no longer looking for a person seen dumping...
Case of misunderstanding: Lancaster County Sheriff says person wasn’t illegally dumping tires
Initial concept plan for South Haymarket Park, announced in 2019.
City of Lincoln reveals design concepts for South Haymarket Park
Lincoln Police arrest woman involved in three robberies this month

Latest News

Early voters who have not returned their ballots for the Lincoln General Election must be...
Early-vote ballots for General Election must be received by Election Day
Vinny Palermo was arrested Friday, April 21, 2023, after a federal indictment listed him in...
Omaha Councilman Palermo, retired OPD captain to remain in jail
Current Lincoln mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird is running for re-election against State Senator...
VOTER’S GUIDE: City of Lincoln election
Look for highs in the upper 60s to low 70s by Thursday afternoon.
Thursday Forecast: Staying seasonal with scattered rain, thunderstorms by Thursday night