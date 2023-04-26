3,485 Nebraska children served with $1.2 million impact through CarePortal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - CarePortal, a technology platform that Nebraska began using in 2017, enables care-sharing which helps connect churches directly with Nebraska families that are in need of support services.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Division of Children and Family Services (CFS) partnered with Christian Heritage and Compass to help connect children in need with community responders willing to help.

According to DHHS, in 2022, Compass which serves Hall, Buffalo, and Adams counties, helped connect 385 children with services with an estimated economic impact of $150,920. Christian Heritage which serves Lancaster, Douglas, and Sarpy Counties served 631 kids with an estimated economic impact of $156,106. Since 2017, it is estimated that 3,485 children were supported with a total economic impact of $1,229,429.

“The most important tool we have in improving a child and families life is through the strength of our communities and the success of CarePortal is proof of that,” DHHS CEO Dannette R. Smith said. “I greatly appreciate the support of the community organizations involved and hope more will consider joining.”

DHHS said there is always a need for more churches and community responders to participate. If churches, businesses, community groups, or people are interested in helping out thier community, visit the CarePortal website.

