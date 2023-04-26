Ali scores OT Winner, Stars advance in Clark Cup Playoffs

Lincoln Stars Hockey: Stars vs. Buccaneers
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Stars are moving on in the 2023 Clark Cup Playoffs after a thrilling, come-from-behind win over Des Moines on Tuesday night. Brennan Ali capped a 3-goal rally with an overtime winner at the Ice Box. Ali’s wrist shot snuck past the Buccaneers goalkeeper, sending the home fans into a frenzy. The Stars advance to play 2nd-seeded Waterloo in the USHL Western Conference Semifinals.

Des Moines took control of the game by scoring three consecutive goals. The Bucs held a 3-1 lead midway through the third period, but Doug Grimes sparked the Lincoln comeback. Grimes’ goal was followed by a wrist shot from Tyler Dunbar to tie the game with less than three minutes left in regulation.

At 12:06 in OT, Ali delivered the game-winner on his third shot of the night.

Cameron Whitehead gets the win in goal for the Stars. The veteran keeper stopped 29 of 32 shots.

