Ali scores OT Winner, Stars advance in Clark Cup Playoffs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Stars are moving on in the 2023 Clark Cup Playoffs after a thrilling, come-from-behind win over Des Moines on Tuesday night. Brennan Ali capped a 3-goal rally with an overtime winner at the Ice Box. Ali’s wrist shot snuck past the Buccaneers goalkeeper, sending the home fans into a frenzy. The Stars advance to play 2nd-seeded Waterloo in the USHL Western Conference Semifinals.

Des Moines took control of the game by scoring three consecutive goals. The Bucs held a 3-1 lead midway through the third period, but Doug Grimes sparked the Lincoln comeback. Grimes’ goal was followed by a wrist shot from Tyler Dunbar to tie the game with less than three minutes left in regulation.

At 12:06 in OT, Ali delivered the game-winner on his third shot of the night.

Cameron Whitehead gets the win in goal for the Stars. The veteran keeper stopped 29 of 32 shots.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.