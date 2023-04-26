Golden Apple: Wahoo resource teacher helps with all aspects of learning

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Each month during the school year, 10/11 and Doane University College of Education present a Golden Apple Award to a deserving teacher.

Our winner for April 2023 is resource teacher Kristal Brabec.

You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who loves teaching more than Mrs. Brabec at Wahoo High School.

Teaching, she said, is all about the ‘a-ha moment’ when students finally understand something. It’s a moment she gets to witness frequently.

“They all know that they can come there if they’re having a problem, or if they just need a timeout, or if they need help,” Brabec said.

Brabec is a resource teacher, meaning she can help with any subject at any time.

“I do chemistry to Algebra II, to history,” Brabec said.

She was nominated by Lukas Forbes. Forbes is a junior at Wahoo High School, who said Mrs. Brabec has a way of empowering every student that walks into her classroom.

“Mrs. Brabec’s room is always busy, but she manages to keep it as a great learning environment,” Forbes said. “She has the ability to help calm me down when I am feeling overwhelmed and really stressed. She knows what each of her students needs and does her best to meet our needs.”

When 10/11 NOW visited, the pair were working on chemistry homework, Forbes said she has made a huge difference in his education.

“She helps a lot of people with homework,” Forbes said. “And I don’t know if they’d be able to pass a lot of their classes if it wasn’t for her.”

Coworkers have similar praise.

“A school’s best resources are their teachers,” said Principal Vernon Golladay. “And when you have great teachers, great things happen. And we have some great teachers here and she’s a great example of that.”

Brabec said winning the award is great but it’s even sweeter that her student nominated her.

“Forever now I’m going to have that and every time I look at it I’m gonna know to remember Lucas and say, that was a special kid,” Brabec said.

