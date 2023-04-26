Brief Warm Up Wednesday and Thursday

Brad's Wednesday First Look Forecast
By Brad Anderson
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will be near the seasonal average Wednesday afternoon across Nebraska with a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures coudl return to the lower 70s for much of the state on Thursday. Cooler and breezy conditions return on Friday with showers possible.

Partly sunny and a bit warmer on Wednesday with afternoon temperatures reaching the mid to upper 60s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with a few gusts up to 25 mph.

Warmer temperatures Wednesday afternoon.
Mostly clear skies will develop Wednesday night and once again, cool overnight low temperatures are expected. Temperatures will drop to the mid 30s to lower 40s by early Thursday morning.

Cool temperatures Wednesday night.
Mostly to partly sunny and warmer Thursday with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

A bit warmer Thursday.
The best chance of rain will be late on Thursday and Friday.

Best chance of rain will in central Nebraska late Thursday and Friday.
The weekend will be mainly dry with mild temperatures on Saturday, breezy and cooler on Sunday.

Breezy and mild Saturday and then cooler temperatures Sunday.
The weekend looks dry with mild temperatures Saturday and cooler on Sunday. Warmer temperatures expected next week.

Best chance of rain over the next 7 days will be on Friday.
The 10 day high temperature outlook has warmer temperatures next week across Nebraska.

Warmer temperatures next week.
