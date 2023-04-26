Crime Stoppers: Man punched in the face after talking to group of strangers

Video shows man talk to group of strangers, get punched in face
Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning
By Bryan Shawver
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Home surveillance video has police asking for help identifying the person seen hitting a man in the face and threatening him with a knife after stopping to talk with them.

The video was captured on a camera outside a neighboring home in the area south of 27th and O Streets on April 18.

Lincoln Police said the video shows the victim walking on the sidewalk stop to talk to a group people on the porch of a home. The man starts walking away after being cursed at by a guy in the group, the victim told police. Seconds later, the video shows a man jump off the porch and walk after the victim, brushing what LPD says is a knife against the victim’s arm. He then follows the victim across the street and punches him in the face, knocking him to the ground.

The man police want to speak with has a few tattoos, including on his forearm and upper right arm.

Tips can be submitted to Lincoln Crime Stoppers anonymously online or by calling (402) 475-3600.

