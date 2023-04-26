Early-vote ballots for General Election must be received by Election Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Early voters who have not returned their ballots for the Lincoln General Election must have their ballots turned in to the Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s Office no later than 8 p.m. on May 2, Election Day.

Lancaster County Election Commissioner Todd Wiltgen said as of mid-day Wednesday, they have only received about 17,000 of the 37,000 early-vote ballots they have mailed out so far.

Starting Friday, the best method to turn return ballots will be to drop them off at the Election Commissioner’s Official Ballot Drop Box which is available 24 hours a day, according to Commissioner Wiltgen. The Drop Box is located on the north side of the Election Commissioner’s Building, 601 North 46th Street.

Commissioner Wiltgen wants to remind early voters that early-vote ballots are not allowed to be returned to a voter’s polling location on Election Day due to Nebraska law.

Commissioner Wiltgen said if voters who requested an early-vote ballot attempt to vote at their polling place on Election Day, they will be required to use a provisional ballot which requires additional time and paperwork. Additionally, provisional ballots will not be counted until the Election Office verifies the voter did not return their early vote ballot. This process can take several days.

Voters can check the status of their early vote ballot on the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Voter View website.

For early/absentee voting, contact the election office at 402-441-7311.

