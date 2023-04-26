Former CHI Health nurse accused of stealing fentanyl

Former nurse accused of stealing over five pounds of fentanyl
Former nurse accused of stealing over five pounds of fentanyl(WPTA)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A former nurse at CHI Health Saint Elizabeth is wanted by law enforcement according to court documents.

An arrest warrant filed this week in Lancaster County Court accuses 36-year-old Krista Lierz of using her position to steal doses of fentanyl over two months in 2022.

Law enforcement was tipped off about the issue by someone who worked at CHI with Lierz, court documents said that person submitted a report to the Nebraska State Patrol about the missing items.

Court documents outline how Lierz is accused of having a noteworthy amount of fentanyl unaccounted for during her time at work.

Court documents allege Lierz signed out 250 doses in May and June of 2022, and investigators found paperwork problems in 55 of those sign outs.

Documents said she denied using or stealing the drugs but later tested positive for fentanyl the same day she resigned from CHI Health.

Authorities have issued a warrant for her arrest.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LFR responds to vehicle crash in northeast Lincoln.
Motorcyclist dies in crash with SUV near 84th and Holdrege
Morgan Wallen reschedules Lincoln concert after losing his voice
The 9 South CharGrill announced on Monday that they were permanently closing.
9 South CharGrill permanently closes doors
Lincoln Bed Bath & Beyond announces closure
Lincoln Police arrest 33-year-old man for vandalisms

Latest News

LFR responds to vehicle crash in northeast Lincoln.
Motorcyclist dies in crash with SUV near 84th and Holdrege
Governor Jim Pillen signs LB77 into Nebraska law
Governor Pillen signs permitless concealed carry bill into law
Governor Pillen signs concealed carry bill
Governor Jim Pillen signs Permitless Concealed Carry Bill into law
Initial concept plan for South Haymarket Park, announced in 2019.
City reveals design concepts for South Haymarket Park