Huskers set for Spring match on Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska volleyball is set and ready to play their 2023 Spring match in Central City at the Bison Activity Dome on Saturday.

The Huskers face off against Wichita State in front of a sold out crowd. It’ll be the 11th time Nebraska has played their Spring match within state lines in another city outside of Lincoln.

“I’m just excited to go out there and see my cowboy friends and I get to be on NET when they are televising it, Lauren and John Baylor are going to do radio so it’s going to feel like a big time event,” head coach John Cook said.

“Super excited it’s a lot of our first games, we knew coming in how the fan base was and how supportive everybody was,” freshman outside hitter Harper Murray said. “We’re excited to go out there and play.”

First serve for the Huskers Spring match is at 2 p.m. this Saturday and will be broadcasted on Nebraska Public Media.

