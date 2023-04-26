Indictments in Omaha: Initial hearings for Councilman Palermo, retired OPD Captain continue

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The remaining three men facing federal charges after two indictments were unsealed last week returned to a Lincoln court on Wednesday morning.

Two of them — Councilman Vinny Palermo and retired Omaha Police Capt. Richard “Richie” Gonzalez — were wearing orange jumpsuits after appearing Monday in business suits; but Jack Olson, also known as “Cody Jones,” was in court Wednesday in street clothes, including a Seattle Seahawks shirt.

The government alleges that the three men along with retired Omaha Police Detective Johnny Palermo, who entered a “not guilty” plea on Monday before he was ordered to be held until trial, conspired to defraud nonprofits aimed at helping disadvantaged youth.

From 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, attorney Steve Lefler, who represents Gonzalez, grilled Omaha FBI Special Agent Michele Stevenson about whether any of the evidence in this public corruption indictment should give the judge pause to question the trustworthiness of his client — or whether she suspects he would try to influence witnesses if he were released before trial.

That’s important because on Monday, when Detective Palermo faced the same judge — retired Omaha Police Detective Johnny Palermo — was told by the judge that based on the evidence, she didn’t trust the 47-year-old not to interfere with the investigation; so he will remain in jail until trial.

The judge is expected to decide later on Wednesday whether to detain Councilman Palermo, 49, and Olson, 55, chief fundraiser for the Omaha chapter of Latino Peace Officers Association. But the judge, who seemed frustrated that this hearing would likely eat into most of the day, indicated that she may not be able to make any decisions about detention on Wednesday.

During the three hours of testimony Wednesday morning, things got a bit testy a few times between Lefler and Magistrate Judge Cheryl Zwart. The judge told the attorney that she didn’t care about past investigations that may or may not have involved Gonzalez — that she’s not there to characterize whether people are dirty cops or not, or whether they’re a good or bad person.

She later interrupted Lefler saying: “If it’s common sense, you can assume I have it.”

The judge went on to say that she’s zeroing in on the wiretaps in determining whether to keep the defendants in custody or not, saying: “Nobody can contradict that stuff.”

Lefter tried to paint a picture that Gonzalez is a decorated police officer who hasn’t tried to influence any witnesses, taking it a step further noting that he has also proposed a third-party watch system if he’s released for trial.

His idea: having his wife make sure Gonzalez follows the rules of the court while at home. They would install cameras and microphones so the government could watch, too; it could even involve an ankle monitor. and on weekends, when Mrs. Gonzalez works overnights as a nurse, other family members such as his mother and sister and daughter would keep him on the straight and narrow.

From left: Richard Gonzalez, Jack Olson, Johnny Palermo, and Vincent Palermo. The four were arrested April 21, 2023, following federal indictments unsealed that same day.

Initial hearings started on Monday, but after a lengthy PowerPoint hearing on the charges against retired Detective Palermo, the judge combined the initial hearings for the remaining three defendants in order to expedite the process.

Their attorneys then requested additional time to prepare arguments for why their clients should not be forced to remain in custody ahead of a trial likely months away after the judge ordered Detective Palermo held until trial.

All three remained in custody while their attorneys reviewed the case documents and prepared to bring witnesses to argue why they shouldn’t be held until trial, which is likely months away.

The four men were arrested Friday after two federal indictments were unsealed alleging wire fraud and various financial schemes. All four were being held in a Saunders County jail and were back there Monday night.

One of Friday’s indictments naming Vinny and Johnny Palermo and Richie Gonzalez, lists nine federal counts of varying types of fraud, alleging that the councilman accepted services like airfare, luxury hotel accommodations, and travel arrangements from now-retired OPD officers Richard Gonzalez and Johnny Palermo — no relation to Vinny — all in exchange for him using his influence a city councilman to their advantage.

The other indictment — naming Johnny Palermo, Gonzalez, and Jack Olson — contains 15 counts including wire fraud, conspiracy, and scheming to defraud a bank and the LPOA. There are also allegations that Olson solicited illegal sex at a massage parlor in exchange for free advertising for the business in the LPOA ad book; and that Palermo and Gonzalez conspired to manipulate the police investigation.

Following the arrests last week, attorneys said that their clients are not flight risks, noting that none of them had fled following the FBI raids in December.

Councilman Palermo’s case could be further complicated by the fact that he is currently on probation — through the end of this year — for failing to three years’ worth of tax returns. Prosecutors told 6 News last week that they plan to ask that the councilman remain in jail.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Omaha City Council voted to remove Palermo from his position as vice president. He had already been stripped of his committee assignments.

