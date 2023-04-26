Lincoln Police locate stolen vehicle and arrest woman

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police took a woman into custody after they witnessed her taking items out of a stolen Ford Escort on Tuesday.

Lincoln Police said they were following up on a case involving a stolen Ford Escort taken from a neighborhood near 68th and Garland Streets in the Bethany neighborhood.

Police were notified of the Escort being on the Homebase Storage-East property near 62nd Street and North Cotner Boulevard just north of Gateway Mall.

LPD said arriving officers discovered 39-year-old Julie Rodgers removing items from the Escort and took her into custody.

Rodgers was lodged for theft by receiving stolen property, forgery and criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Police said they received additional information about a male associate of Rodgers’ that may have been inside of Homebase when she was taken into custody but have not been able to locate the man.

