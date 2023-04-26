Morrill Hall renovations to begin May 1

Archie, the mammoth sculpture, stands guard outside of Morrill Hall as the Husker flag waves in the breeze. City Campus. March 17, 2020. Photo by Craig Chandler / University Communication.(Craig Chandler | Office of University Communicati)
By Caroline Clements, NU State Museum
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (NU State Museum) - The University of Nebraska State Museum-Morrill Hall will begin a nine-month deferred maintenance and renovation project on May 1.

The museum will remain open during construction. The project will complete the deferred maintenance approved and funded by the Nebraska Legislature in April 2021.

Enhancements will include better energy conservation, improved Americans with Disabilities Act access, installation of a new HVAC system, refurbishment of a classroom and updates to museum lighting.

“We’re excited to begin the deferred maintenance project,” said Susan Weller, director of the NU State Museum. “There will be some inconveniences for guests in the coming months, but our team is committed to providing a quality museum experience.

“We appreciate the support of our members and the community during these renovations. The outcome will be worth the wait, and we look forward to sharing a refreshed Morrill Hall with everyone.”

The Cherish Nebraska exhibition on the fourth floor will not be impacted. Construction will occur by floor, allowing three of four exhibition floors to always remain open to guests.

During Phase 1, scheduled for May 1 through July 31, the first floor of Morrill Hall will be closed to the public. The Marx Discovery Center will be temporarily relocated to the museum’s second floor. A portable dig pit and other Marx Discovery Center activities will be available.

Phase 2, scheduled for Aug. 1 through Oct. 31, will focus on the second floor. Details on specific areas impacted by the work will be announced in July.

During Phase 3, scheduled for Nov. 1 through Feb. 9, 2024, the third floor will be closed.

Those interested in additional details and progress of the construction can follow the museum’s website, https://museum.unl.edu/construction, and social media accounts.

