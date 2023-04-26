LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Today marks National Walk @ Lunch Day, it’s a national incentive to join friends and take walk during your lunch break.

With that, Nebraska YMCA’s and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska are also teaming up to have those efforts make a difference. If 10,000 Nebraskans take the pledge to get in a walk today, they plan on donating $5,000 to the Special Olympics of Nebraska, a nonprofit providing year-round sports training and competitions for children and adults with disabilities.

“It’s a day that can help you jumpstart a walking goal,” Kelsey Fincham with Lincoln YMCA said. “Just by taking your lunch break and getting out and getting your walk in, a lot of us have desk jobs where we sit for hours at a time or in meetings all the time.”

Just because it’s titled National Walk @ Lunch Day, doesn’t mean you can only go out at lunch, you can get those steps in at any point during the day today and even step into a new routine.

